Daniel Caesar performs ‘Son of Spergy’ tracks on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’

It’s been nearly eight years, but Daniel Caesar is back on NPR’s Tiny Desk. Accompanied by an upright piano, a guitar and a 12-piece choir, he sang songs from his album Son of Spergy, which was released in late October.

Daniel kicked off with “Rain Down,” before getting into the track “Emily’s Song.” The set also featured performances of “Who Knows” as well as the Bon Iver assisted songs, “Moon” and “Sins of the Father.”

The video is now available to stream on YouTube.

Daniel last appeared on Tiny Desk in 2018, performing songs from 2017’s Freudian. NPR says that performance is among the top 15 most-viewed Tiny Desk concerts on the platform.

