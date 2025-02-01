Daniel Caesar returns with new single Friday: ‘I almost feel like I’m starting again — and I love it’

Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Daniel Caesar is kicking off this chapter of his life with his new single “Have a Baby (With Me).” Arriving on Friday, the song is the lead to his upcoming album, Son of Spergy.

“I feel like we’re picking up where we left off,” he tells Billboard. “I almost feel like I’m starting again — and I love it.”

Daniel’s career started off strong with 2014’s Praise Break EP, 2015’s Pilgrim’s Paradise EP and his 2017 debut album, Freudian, before drama and controversy knocked him off his path. He was canceled for his defense of YesJulz, who’d been accused of cultural appropriation and making negative comments about Black women, and later experienced other downs in the music industry.

Through it all, Daniel felt protected. He says he’s been thinking about faith, as well as the life lessons he learned from his parents, topics he visits on his upcoming album.

“It’s about religion, but more importantly, it’s about my father,” he says of Son of Spergy; Spergy is his father’s nickname. “In your childhood, your father is a lot like God. He’s the person you fear the most on earth and also the person whose love and respect you desire more than anyone else on earth. It’s the source from where all your blessings come.”

Daniel adds the album was two years in the making and is filled with lots of gospel influence. He says it arrives at a time in his life when he’s in a purer place.

“Starting was the best part. It feels like a hobby. Then it becomes your job and it’s corrupted by commerce. That’s not why I started making music,” he says. “I started because I had something to say. I had feelings I needed to process. Now it just feels pure.”

Daniel’s last album was 2023’s Never Enough.

