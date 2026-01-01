Daredevils reach top of Empire State Building with banner, before apparent proposal

(NEW YORK) — A daredevil couple climbed to the top of the Empire State Building and unfurled a banner on top of its spire Wednesday afternoon, taking their love to new heights.

Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus, who have gained an online following for their death-defying skyscraper climbs around the world, stayed on top of the skyscraper for several minutes as cameras rolled on the action before coming down on the spire, police sources told ABC News.

Beerkus then appeared to propose to his longtime girlfriend before they were taken into custody.

The black banner appeared to reference a Jimi Hendrix quote and said in white letters, “When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace.”

The banner has been recovered, police said.

An NYPD helicopter was sent and the building’s observation deck was cleared of visitors as police arrived. The observation deck was reopened later in the afternoon.

The top of the building’s spire is 1,454 feet above the ground.

It was not immediately clear how the couple got into position to free climb the metal structure that services the spire, broadcast antenna and red anti-collision beacon atop the building.

A spokesperson for the Empire State Building said in a statement to ABC News that there was at no time danger to the building’s tenants or visitors.

“It is to be emphasized that the Empire State Building Observation Deck, atop the World’s Most Famous Building in the center of New York City, does offer a practical way for the most memorable marriage proposals,” the spokesman said in a statement.

The Empire State Building’s rules prohibit masks and costumes.

The observation deck was reopened later in the afternoon on Wednesday.

They were featured in a 2024 Netflix documentary “Skywalkers: A Love Story.” The film showcased the couple’s climb of Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur, the world’s second tallest building at 2,227 feet.

The Russian couple have frequently posted photos of their stunts on their social media pages. In many of their posts, they are seen standing and posing at the edge of buildings from extreme heights.

Some of their posts show them hugging and kissing while on top of buildings.

Nikolau and Beerkus appeared to chronicle their climb up the Empire State Building on social media Wednesday and posted close-up images of the proposal from the spire along closeups of the engagement ring.

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