Dave Chappelle, GloRilla tapped to kick off ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 2025

Scott Kirkland

With Saturday Night Live returning soon, Dave Chappelle has been tapped to kick off the show’s first episode of 2025. He’s set to appear on the Jan. 18 episode, marking his fourth time as host. He’ll be joined by GloRilla, who will make her SNL debut, taking the stage as the musical guest.

“Kicking 2025 off da right way,” she wrote on Instagram. “SNL with @davechappelle so excited!!!”

Both GloRilla and Dave are nominated for Grammys. Glo’s “Yeah Glo!” is up for two awards, while Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer is nominated for best comedy album.

Glo also leads in the musical categories for the NAACP Image Awards, earning a total of six nominations.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.