Dave Chappelle pokes fun at Diddy in ‘SNL’ monologue, GloRilla performs songs from debut album ‘Glorious’

Dave Chappelle helped kick off the new season of Saturday Night Live, returning as host for the fourth time. He delivered a nearly 17-minute monologue, breaking his previous 16-minute record for longest opening monologue in 2020 and touching on topics including the Los Angeles wildfires, Donald Trump‘s comments about Haitians in Springfield, Ohio, and the allegations against Diddy.

“I’ve been in a lot of trouble in my day but this guy Puffy, oh buddy, this guy is in an enormous amount of trouble; I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like this,” Chappelle said, noting he’s often asked if he’d attended one of Diddy’s freak-off parties.

“They’d be like, ‘Well how were all these people, you know, at the freak-off?’ And, ‘You were the only one who wasn’t at the freak-off?’ And I thought about it for a minute and I said, ‘Oh my God — I’m ugly,’” Chappelle joked. “That was a tough way to find that out. Can you imagine if you were me reading the newspaper and found out everyone in Hollywood had an orgy behind your back? None of y’all called me?”

He also referenced the bottles of baby oil found during raids of Diddy’s homes in March 2024.

“I’m 51 and I don’t think I’ve ever finished a bottle of baby oil in my life,” Chappelle said. “Clearly, Puff is committed to the lifestyle. A thousand bottles? Thank God they caught him before those [LA] fires — can you imagine the mushroom cloud over his house?” he added.

The episode featured a revival of Chappelle’s Show characters Silky Johnson and Ashy Larry, played by comedian Donnell Rawlings.

GloRilla also made her debut as musical guest, performing “Yeah Glo!” before returning with “Whatchu Kno About Me” and “Let Her Cook.”

