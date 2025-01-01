De La Soul announces rerelease of ‘The Grind Date’ for 20th anniversary, drops new single ‘Bigger’ ft. Choklate

Daisy Age/BMG

De La Soul‘s The Grind Date album turned 20 in 2024 — a milestone they’re planning to celebrate with a special release. Arriving on March 21 are a special vinyl and CD packages of the original album, which are now available for preorder.

The special vinyl — a limited-edition 140g splatter double vinyl — and the CD package both feature the original The Grind Date, two unreleased songs recorded during the TGD studio sessions and instrumentals of the four leading tracks: “Verbal Clap,” “Shopping Bags,” “Days of Ours Lives” with Common and the title track.

“With the 20th Anniversary of Grind Date we just feel blessed in knowing that we put together this album that, right now, with its re-release feels fresh, it doesn’t feel outdated, the lyrics feel relevant,” says Posdnous in a statement. “It really feels good to know that with the re-release of this album it takes myself and Mase back to knowing that this album was the first album done outside of our Tommy Boy relationship and it stands the test of time alongside that catalog, so yeah it’s a blessing.”

In honor of the upcoming release, De La Soul has dropped one of its new songs, “Bigger” featuring Choklate, out now on streaming services.

Their Clear Lake Auditorium EP, originally released for a few DJs, will arrive on digital platforms March 7, as well as on a limited-edition CD and vinyl in a sea green sleeve. Included is a collaboration with A Tribe Called Quest and four songs from the group’s Buhloone Mindstate era.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.