De La Soul to release ‘Clear Lake Auditorium,’ ‘Say No Go’ collection

De La Soul has announced some of their 2025 plans, including making Clear Lake Auditorium accessible to fans. On March 7 the group will release the EP on digital platforms, limited-edition CD and vinyl in a sea green gel sleeve.

Previously pressed and sent to select DJs for promotional purposes, Clear Lake Auditorium, featuring A Tribe Called Quest, The Fearless Four‘s Tito, Grandmaster Caz, LA Sunshine of the Treacherous Three and Prince Whipper Whip, is now available for preorder.

Also on the docket is the release of an album compiling the various versions of their song “Say No Go,” including the “House of Love,” “New Keys Vocal” and “Say No Dope Mix” remixes. The collection will arrive on Feb. 6, days after Posdnuos learns whether he won a Grammy for his feature on Common and Pete Rock‘s “When the Sun Shines Again.”

February will also see the launch of a Peloton Artist Series that will feature their music, among others, as well as their concert at X-TRA in Switzerland on Feb. 17.

First up on the list, however, is De La’s previously announced show at the Lincoln Center, where they’ll take the stage at David Geffen Hall for their headlining debut at the venue. Set for Jan. 17, their first performance in 16 months will celebrate their decision to release their catalog on streaming services while paying tribute to late member David “Trugoy the Dove” Jolicoeur.

“It’s incredible to see how our music continues to resonate,” Posdnuos said in a statement. “From remixes and reissues to live performances, we’re excited to share this journey with fans old and new.”

