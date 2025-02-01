Decomposing body found in trunk of Tesla at Los Angeles impound lot: Police sources

(LOS ANGELES, Calif.) — A decomposing body was found in the trunk of a Tesla two days after it had been towed from a Los Angeles street, police sources said.

Police responded to an impound lot in Hollywood midday Monday “for a foul odor coming from a vehicle,” Los Angeles police said.

Authorities located a body in the front trunk of the Tesla that was in a state of decomposition, LAPD sources said.

A death investigation is underway, police said.

Investigators will be relying heavily on the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner to identify the victim and to figure out the cause of death, sources said.

The victim appears to have been dead for some time, adding to the complexity of the investigation, which is in its very early stages, sources said.

Investigators are treating this as a homicide for now, as it will take several days for the coroner to make a determination on the manner of death, according to a senior LAPD source.

Investigators intend to talk to the registered owner of the vehicle, as well as anyone else who may be connected to the case, sources said.

Police have not released the name of the Tesla’s owner.

The Tesla had been at the impound lot for two days after being found abandoned on a Hollywood street, investigators said.

ABC News’ Matt Gutman contributed to this report.

