Delta regional pilot makes ‘aggressive maneuver’ to avoid B-52 collision

(MINOT, N.D.) — A Delta regional jet on approach to Minot, North Dakota, made an “aggressive maneuver” to avoid a mid-air collision with a B-52 bomber, according to the Delta pilot.

The incident took place on July 18, according to the airline. The flight, operated by SkyWest, had departed from Minneapolis. Once on the ground, the pilot apologized to passengers for the abrupt move and explained the situation.

“Given his speed … I don’t know how fast they were going, but they were a lot faster than us, I felt it was the safest thing to do to turn behind it,” the pilot said, according to a recording of the conversation. “So sorry about the aggressive maneuver, it caught me by surprise, this is not normal at all. I don’t know why they didn’t give us a heads up, because the Air Force base does have radar … long story short, it was not fun, but I do apologize for it and thank you for understanding. Not a not a fun day at work.”

It’s unclear how close the two jets came from each other or if a cockpit alarm was activated to warn the pilots of a potential collision. Minot is home to an Air Force base with B-52 bombers.

The Air Force has not released any information about the event to ABC News. SkyWest said it’s investigating the incident.

“SkyWest flight 3788, operating as Delta Connection from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Minot, North Dakota, landed safely in Minot after being cleared for approach by the tower but performed a go-around when another aircraft became visible in their flight path. We are investigating the incident,” according to a spokesperson.

