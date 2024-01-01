Democrats announce themes for 4 nights of convention, including ‘bold vision’ for America

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — Vice President Kamala Harris will set out what Democratic officials are touting as a “bold vision for America’s future” at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next week, as her campaign looks to maintain the momentum that has so irked former President Donald Trump.

The Democratic National Convention Committee on Sunday released a list of speakers for the Chicago event, which will run from Monday to Thursday. Each day will have a dedicated theme, bullet-pointing Harris’ presidential pitch to voters.

Primetime speakers will include former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, DNC officials have confirmed to ABC News.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will both speak on Monday night. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will speak on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will give his vice presidential acceptance speech on Wednesday, with Harris taking the stage on Thursday to accept her nomination as the Democratic presidential candidate.

Democratic officials have said that the convention will open on Monday with the theme, “For the people.” Tuesday will be dedicated to “a bold vision for America’s future,” and Wednesday to “a fight for our freedoms.”

Thursday, when Harris takes the stage, will be themed: “For our future.”

ABC News’ Isabella Murray contributed to this report.

