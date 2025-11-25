Deon Cole to return as host for 57th NAACP Image Awards

Deon Cole is coming back for another NAACP Image Awards. He’ll be taking on hosting duties at the 57th annual show.

“BET is honored to continue our longstanding partnership with the NAACP to bring the Image Awards to the world in a way that uplifts and celebrates our stories,” Connie Orlando, EVP of specials, music programming & music strategy at BET, says in a statement. “This show is a powerful reflection of our collective excellence, and we’re thrilled to have Deon Cole return as host of the 57th NAACP Image Awards. His authenticity, sharp wit and deep connection to our community make him the perfect guide for this unforgettable night.”

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson adds that “it is truly an honor” to have Deon host yet another NAACP Image Awards.

“His presence will guide us through an evening of unforgettable moments as we celebrate the visionaries and trailblazers who continue to define and revolutionize culture,” he says.

The 57th NAACP Image Awards will take place Feb. 26, 2026, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, with two new categories added to the show: outstanding literary work – journalism and outstanding editing in a motion picture or television series, movie, or special.

