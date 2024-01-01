Diddy ordered to pay over $100 million in sexual assault case, seeking to get it dismissed

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been ordered to pay over $100 million in a sexual assault case, but he insists he doesn’t know the person who filed it.

Combs was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith in 1997 in a lawsuit filed by Cardello-Smith, who is currently serving 14 sentences at the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility related to criminal sexual conduct. Combs has been ordered to pay Cardello-Smith more than $1 million for his failure to appear at a hearing, but is hoping the case will be dismissed.

“This man is a convicted felon and sexual predator, who has been sentenced on 14 counts of sexual assault and kidnapping over the last 26 years,” Marc Agnifilo, an attorney for Diddy, said in a statement. “His resume now includes committing a fraud on the court from prison, as Mr. Combs has never heard of him let alone been served with any lawsuit. Mr. Combs looks forward to having this judgment swiftly dismissed.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.