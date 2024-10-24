Diddy’s children issue statement supporting him

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ children are supporting him following his recent indictment and the continued allegations against him.

In a statement shared Tuesday, Quincy Brown, Justin Combs, Christian Combs, Chance Combs and twins D’Lila Combs and Jessie Combs said, “The past month has devastated our family.”

“Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media,” they wrote, alongside a photo of the family. “We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD.”

The statement follows a new lawsuit claiming Diddy “drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl at a house party.”

The alleged victim said she was 13 when she unsuccessfully tried to go to the 2000 Video Music Awards. A limo driver told her “Combs liked younger girls and said she ‘fit what Diddy was looking for,'” according to her lawsuit.

She was extended an invitation to an after-party, where she said she was given a spiked drink. She claims she found a bedroom in which she could lie down; Combs and others allegedly came in behind her.

The unidentified victim alleged people who are referred to as Celebrity A and Celebrity B in the suit were present. Celebrity A is said to have “held her down and vaginally raped her while Combs and Celebrity B, a female, watched,” the lawsuit said. “After the male celebrity finished, Combs then vaginally raped Plaintiff while the Celebrity A and Celebrity B watched.”

Diddy’s legal team didn’t address the new allegations directly, but pointed ABC News to a recent filing in Combs’ criminal case that said “prospective witnesses and their lawyers have made numerous inflammatory extrajudicial statements aimed at assassinating Mr. Combs’s character in the press.”

