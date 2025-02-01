Director Rob Reiner and wife Michele stabbed to death in home, son in custody

(LOS ANGELES) — Director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, according to a statement from their family.

Senior law enforcement sources told ABC News the victims were stabbed to death in their Brentwood-area residence.

Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, 32, was taken into custody on Sunday night on unspecified charges and is being held on $4 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,” the Reiner family said.

Officials said during a press conference Sunday night that they have not identified a suspect and nobody is currently in custody.

“This is a devastating loss for our city and our country,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. “Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice.”

Rob Reiner — a famed director, producer and actor — is known for massive Hollywood hits, including “The Princess Bride,” “When Harry Met Sally…,” “Stand By Me,” “This is Spinal Tap,” “A Few Good Men” and many more.

Officers were called to the home at 3:40 p.m. PT, the LAPD said in a statement, calling the investigation an apparent homicide.

A man and woman were found deceased inside the home, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to ABC News earlier on Sunday. Their ages were reported as 78 and 68 years old.

The senior leadership of the LAPD’s robbery and homicide unit responded to the scene.

A neighbor told ABC News that actors Billy Crystal and Larry David were seen at the house after police had arrived.

“Billy looked like he was about to cry,” the neighbor said.

There are two houses that the Reiner family owns across the street from each other. Rob and his wife lived in one and a daughter with kids lived in another, according to the neighbor.

“They’re a big presence on the block. They’re always having parties,” she said.

Rob Reiner and Singer married in 1989 and share three children, Jake, Nick and Romy.

Rob Reiner was previously married to Penny Marshall, who died in 2018.

Rob Reiner — the son of comedian Carl Reiner and actress and singer Estelle Lebost — first became famous on the Norman Lear television sitcom “All in the Family.”

He played the role of Meathead, Archie Bunker’s son-in-law, from 1971 to 1978.

“The Lear Family is devastated by the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner,” the family said in a statement on Sunday night. “Norman often referred to Rob as a son, and their close relationship was extraordinary, to us and the world.”

“Lyn Lear had remained very close with them and said, ‘The world is unmistakably darker tonight, and we are left bereft,'” the statement added.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed Reiner’s death, saying he is “heartbroken by the tragic loss.”

“His boundless empathy made his stories timeless, teaching generations how to see goodness and righteousness in others – and encouraging us to dream bigger,” Newsom said in a statement. “Rob will be remembered for his remarkable filmography and for his extraordinary contribution to humanity.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

