DJ Khaled earns 17 RIAA certifications

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix

DJ Khaled has the keys AND the RIAA-certified records. He’s just picked up 17 new certifications for hits including “Wild Thoughts,” “I’m the One” and “Do You Mind.”

“Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller is now eight-times Platinum, while “I’m the One” with Drake, Rick Ross and Lil Wayne and “Every Chance I Get” featuring Lil Baby and Lil Durk have been certified five-times Platinum.

“For Free” and “Popstar,” both featuring Drake, are four-times Platinum, as is “Do You Mind,” on which Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, August Alsina, Jeremih, Future and Rick Ross appear.

“No Brainer” with Justin Bieber, Quavo and Chance the Rapper is three-times Platinum and “Wish Wish” featuring Cardi B and 21 Savage is two-times Platinum. “Take It To The Head” featuring Brown, Ross, Minaj and Lil Wayne, and “No New Friends” featuring Drake, Ross and Lil Wayne have just joined the Platinum club.

Khaled also has some newly certified Gold singles: “Beautiful” featuring Future and SZA; “LET IT GO” featuring Bieber and 21; “SORRY NOT SORRY” featuring Nas, JAY-Z and James Fauntleroy; “Welcome To My Hood” featuring Ross, Plies, Lil Wayne and T Pain; “I Wish You Would” featuring Kanye West and Ross; and “I Wanna Be With You” featuring Minaj, Future and Ross.

His We The Best Forever album is now certified Gold.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.