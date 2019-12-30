Monday 12-1pm / Friday 5-6pm / Saturday 8pm-12m

If Music is a universal language, no one speaks it more fluently than ‘MaL-Ski’ (Pronounced Mall- Skee), this DJ/Producer has started a musical expedition that has crossed cultural and genre lines worldwide!

As a DJ, MaL-Ski’s cutting edge technique combined with his charisma has landed him numerous opportunities to share the stage with a Variety of artists such as Kanye West, Mary Mary, and Stevie Wonder to name a few.

He’s also collaborated with several radio stations lending his signature blend to the airwaves.

MaL-Ski has effectively proven his ability to move and inspire listeners whether he’s DJ’ing large Scale events, such as The Staples Center (Los Angeles) as the Official DJ for the LA Sparks (WNBA Team), The Grammy Award Luncheon, The NAACP Award Breakfast, or just spinning at a Local Backyard Boogie.

As a Producer MaL-Ski’s recent work includes songs on Jill Scott’s #1 R&B album “Light of The Sun”, Kenny Lattimore’s Critically Acclaimed New album “Back To Cool” and Gospel Hip Hop Standout, Da’ T.R.U.T.H.’s latest chart topping album “The Whole Truth”

He’s also produced and collaborated with Grammy award winning producers The Avila Brothers (Usher, Mary J Blige,) and Warryn Campbell (Mary Mary, Alicia Keys,).

MaL-Ski has also composed and written theme songs for television shows on the TV One Network (In The Company of Friends).

MaL-Ski has also composed and written original scores for award winning Independent Films such as “In Disbelief” as well as for Award winning theatrical productions such as “From The Edge”.

His television Appearances include: NBC (Jay Leno), NBC (Jimmy Kimmel), FUSE, BET, VH1 Soul and TVOne.

“Inspiring the world one song at a time”