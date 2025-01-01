DJ Unk, best known for hits ‘Walk It Out’ and ‘2 Step,’ dies at 43

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“Walk It Out” rapper DJ Unk has died at 43, his wife Sherkita Long-Platt revealed in a Facebook post.

“Please respect me and my family. I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father,” she wrote. “Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER.” On Instagram, she announced a vigil with blue and white balloons that took place Sunday in Atlanta.

Unk, born Anthony Leonard Platt, was signed to Big Oomp Records, which also penned a tribute to the “true ATL legend.”

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt better known as ‘DJ Unk,’” it posted on Instagram alongside three photos of Unk. “On behalf of Big Oomp Records and the BOR Family, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the countless fans who were touched by his artistry and spirit.”

“DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label and the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever,” the post continued. “Hit songs such as ‘Walk It Out’ and ‘2 Step’ have left an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will continue to inspire artists, DJs, and fans alike for years to come. His energy, creativity, and commitment to the craft will never be forgotten.”

Unk was best known for his songs “Walk It Out” and “2 Step,” each complete with their own dance. “Walk It Out” peaked at #10 on the Hot 100, becoming his first top-10 single, with “2 Step” peaking at #27.

Unk told XXL in 2010 that he’d suffered a heart attack.

