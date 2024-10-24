DMX posthumous album to be released, featuring some of his prayers

Def Jam/ UMe

DMX‘s spiritual side will be on full display in an upcoming posthumous album titled Let Us Pray: Chapter X. Scheduled to drop on Dec. 13, it will feature the rapper’s prayers soundtracked by the beats of songwriter and producer Warryn Campbell. Warryn also tapped stars from different genres for the album, including Snoop Dogg, Mary Mary, Killer Mike, MC Lyte and LeCrae.

“Working on Let Us Pray: Chapter X has been one of the most fulfilling experiences for me as a creative. When you hear the voice of DMX, it inspires instant creativity and what better way to showcase who X really was than through prayer,” Warryn said in a statement. “I believe I can speak for MC Lyte, Killer Mike, Snoop Dogg, LeCrae, Mary Mary, Lena Byrd Miles, and Terrace Martin when I say it was an honor and privilege to be part of this amazing work.”

Let Us Pray: Chapter X is now available for preorder. Its lead single, “Favor,” has dropped, featuring Killer Mike, Mary Mary and RoyzNoyz Orchestra.

The full track list can be found below:

“Favor” [feat. Killer Mike, Mary Mary & RoyzNoyz Orchestra]

“Bear With Me” [feat. LeCrae]

“One Life To Do It” [feat. MC Lyte & RoyzNoyz Orchestra]

“Until I’m Gone” [feat. Snoop Dogg, Terrace Martin & Lena Byrd Miles]

“Favor” (Instrumental)

“Bear With Me” (Instrumental)

“One Life To Do It” (Instrumental)

“Until I’m Gone” (Instrumental)

