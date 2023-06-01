DMX to be posthumously ordained as minister

Among the many things DMX, born Earl Simmons, was known for was his deep spirituality and faith in God, which have posthumously earned him special recognition. The Gospel Cultural Center will host a service on Saturday to ordain him as a minister, honoring his “lifelong spiritual journey and his impact as a ‘hip-hop pastor’ who used his platform to lead millions in prayer,” reads an announcement shared by GCC founder Bishop Osiris Imhotep.

“Earl Simmons wrestled with God in the public square, turning his pain into a ministry of raw truth,” he says in a statement. “This ordination recognizes the divine calling he fulfilled every time he spoke a prayer into a microphone.”

The service will take place at Foster Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, a historic site that served as a verified “safe house” stop on the Underground Railroad. It’s located in Tarrytown, New York, as is the Gospel Cultural Center.

