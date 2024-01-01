DNC 2024 Day 1 live updates: Harris makes appearance, ‘forever grateful’ for Biden

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In a presidential campaign like no other — and just four weeks after President Joe Biden bowed out of the race — Democrats are gathering in Chicago this week to nominate Vice President Kamala Harris as their candidate to take on former President Donald Trump.

Here’s how the news is developing:

Actor Tony Goldwyn, tonight’s host, appears

Actor Tony Goldwyn, who famously played a president on TV in ABC’s “Scandal,” has arrived for the primetime hour of the DNC’s first night.

Goldwyn said the choice between Harris and Trump is between “two very different futures” for our middle class, reproductive rights, climate, security, schools and “the future of our very democracy.”

He said Harris has a message for America.

“It is a message that’s joyful, not mean-spirited, a message of public service, not self-service, a message of optimism and opportunity, not chaos and division. A message that has woken us up to who we are, to who we’ve always,” he said.

Harris gets raucous ovation in brief appearance

Harris sent the crowd into a frenzy when she walked onto the stage at the United Center, with attendees jumping to their feet in surprise.

“It is so good to be with everyone this evening in this hall and everyone at home. This is going to be a great week,” she said to more applause.

Harris also gave Biden his flowers, sparking chants of “USA!”

“And I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible president, Joe Biden, who will be speaking later tonight,” she said. “We are forever grateful to you.”

Harris walked off to her campaign anthem, Beyonce’s hit song “Freedom.”

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul slams Trump

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul made several jabs at former President Donald Trump during her speech at the convention.

Hochul cited Trump’s history of stiffing workers, sexually harassing women and his recent conviction in a Manhattan court.

“Donald Trump was born a New Yorker, but ended up a fraud, a philanderer and a felon,” she said.

“New Yorkers are sick of it. It’s no wonder he had to flee to Mar-A-Lago. Sorry about that, Florida,” Hochul added.

The governor touted Harris’ work in bringing new jobs to New York state and stressed Americans must vote to protect the middle class and abortion rights.

Jason Isbell 2nd performer of the night

Grammy-winning Americana singer-songwriter Jason Isbell performed his song “Something More Than Free,” about the struggle of blue-collar life, for the evening’s second performance.

DNC takes aim at Project 2025

A video just aired at the convention criticizing Project 2025, a conservative policy blueprint that has become a flashpoint in the 2024 election.

Mallory McMorrow, a Michigan state senator, then walked on stage and slammed a giant book on the podium.

“You are going to hear a lot about what is in this 900-page document,” McMorrow said of Project 2025. “Why? Because this is the Republican blueprint for a second Trump term.”

It includes expanding presidential power and eliminating the Department of Education and other federal agencies, McMorrow noted. She said that’s how it works in “dictatorships” and that Democrats believe in the separation of powers and the rule of law.

Read more about Project 2025 here. Trump has tried to distance himself from the blueprint, even though several of the former president’s current and former advisers and appointees have authored or supported it.

Mickey Guyton is first entertainer of the night

Mickey Guyton, a Black country music artist, is the first entertainer of the night.

Guyton is performing her song “All American” on stage.

Other performers to come this convention include Jason Isbell and James Taylor.

‘Union yes!’ chant breaks out

A chant of “Union yes!” broke out as AFSCME President Lee Saunders took to the podium while joined by other union leaders on the stage.

Sen. Dick Durbin lauds Democrats’ policies to help working class Americans

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin chastised former President Donald Trump’s economic policies citing what he said were the millions of jobs lost during his term.

Durbin touted the Biden-Harris administration’s work to bring back more manufacturing jobs to several parts of the country.

“These investments mean a strong economy, growing public schools and well-funded well-staffed first responders,” he said. “These investments mean hope. That’s what Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are fighting for.”

Durbin talked about his parents and how they were helped by a union.

“We worked not just to get by, but to get ahead,” he said.

COVID-19 response continues to be talking point

Trump’s COVID-19 response continues to be a talking point throughout the night.

California Rep. Robert Garcia recounted how, as mayor of Long Beach at the start of the pandemic, he fought for more tests and to make masks more accessible.

“What we needed at that moment was national leadership. But instead, we got Donald Trump,” Garcia said. “While schools closed and dead bodies filled morgues, Donald Trump downplayed the virus. He told us to inject bleach into our bodies. He peddled conspiracy theories across the country. We lost hundreds of thousands of Americans, and our economy collapsed.”

Among those lost were Garcia’s mother and stepfather, who both died from COVID-19 in the summer of 2020, he said.

“I miss them every single day,” Garcia said, adding that when Trump and his MAGA extremists “downplayed the horror of the pandemic, it should make us all furious.”

In her remarks, Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood said Trump “took the COVID crisis and turned it into a catastrophe.”

“We can never let him be our president again,” she said.

By contrast, Underwood said Harris and Biden worked to make health care more affordable and that Harris “championed” the so-called Momnibus Act, which Underwood introduced to address maternal mortality disparities in the U.S.

“Because she protects the people who are most vulnerable,” Underwood said.

Former Trump supporter Rich Logis says he’s ‘all in’ for Harris

In a video message, former Trump supporter Rich Logis of Florida urged Republicans and Independents against voting for the former president.

“Lying is Trump’s toxic superpower. He’s ripped apart families, communities, our whole country,” Logis said.

“So this is my message to all the Republicans and Independents who are watching — people like me who voted for and believed in Trump: I made a brave mistake, but it’s never too late to change your mind. You don’t need to agree with everything you hear tonight to do what is right. We need to be able to trust our leaders. That’s why I’m all in for Kamala Harris.”

‘We’re not going back’ chants erupt at DNC

Rep. Lauren Underwood wrapped up her remarks about COVID and health care by praising the work of the Biden-Harris administration.

“Four years ago, it was not safe to hold a convention like this. But tonight, thousands have gathered in this arena in my home state of Illinois to make sure Kamala Harris is the next president of the United States,” Underwood said. “We have come so far these past four years and we’re not going back.”

The crowd immediately erupted in cheers of, “We’re not going back!”

The phrase has been a hallmark of Harris’ campaign so far, often arising when she is criticizing aspects of Trump’s record.

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan touts Democrats’ fight against COVID

Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota’s lieutenant governor, returned to the stage to tout Gov. Tim Walz after he was confirmed as the Democratic vice presidential nominee.

Flanagan, who would become the first Indigenous governor if Harris wins the election, talked about her upbringing as a citizen of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, and how it shaped her values.

“The role of our clan is to ensure that we never leave anyone behind. That’s why I am supporting Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to be the next president and vice president of the United States,” she said.

Flanagan got emotional when she talked about her late brother, who was one of the first Minnesota residents to die from COVID-19 in 2020.

She said former President Donald Trump “was playing games” during his COVID-19 response.

“Our country was brought to the brink by his failure to respond. But the Biden-Harris administration stepped in with quick and decisive action,” Flanagan said.

Walz confirmed as Democratic vice presidential nominee

Gov. Tim Walz was ceremonially confirmed as the Democratic vice presidential nominee during a voice vote.

“USA” chants broke out again in the stadium after the vote.

Walz will deliver his acceptance speech on Wednesday at the DNC.

Delegates adopt party platform, ‘USA’ chants break out

Democratic National Committee delegates passed the party’s 2024 platform in a voice vote.

A full, 92-page draft platform was unveiled by the party late on Sunday night. The document, which was written before President Joe Biden left the 2024 race, was voted upon by the DNC’s Rules Committee in July. It was not updated significantly since Harris replaced him at the top of the ticket.

“USA” chants broke out in the stadium after the platform was adopted.

Rep. Maxine Waters remembers Fannie Lou Hamer

During her remarks, California Rep. Maxine Waters reflected on a Democratic National Convention she attended when she was 22, when civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer “made her presence known” as vice-chair of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party.

“It was in 1964, in Atlantic City, and she arrived with a group of Black delegates from Mississippi,” Waters said of Hamer. “She simply asked that her delegates be seated in place of the state’s all-white delegation.”

Waters said that Hamer, after talking about the “violence she suffered at the hands of white police because she, a Black woman, had demanded her right to vote,” then asked the country a “simple but profound question: Is this America?”

Decades later, with Harris as the party’s nominee, Waters said she will be thinking about Hamer in November after Americans elect Harris as their president.

“We can ask ourselves, ‘Is this America?’ And we will be able to say loudly and proudly, ‘You’re damn right it is!'” Waters said.

NAACP president: ‘I’m here to do my Black job’

Before paying tribute to Black political trailblazers, NAACP President Derrick Johnson took an apparent jab at former President Donald Trump.

Johnson introduced himself saying, “Good evening, I’m Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, and I’m here to do my Black job.”

“We must all understand Black history is American history, and in this historic moment, we will write the next chapter together,” he said.

(Trump, while speaking at the National Association of Black Journalists annual convention in July, again tried to claim that migrants are taking “Black jobs” — comments he has faced backlash over.)

The Rev. Jesse Jackson gets a standing ovation

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, the civil rights leader and 1988 Democratic presidential candidate, received a standing ovation when he was wheeled on stage, right after a video on the civil rights movement ended.

Jackson was joined by other civil rights icons, including the Rev. Al Sharpton.

Minnesota’s Peggy Flanagan, Walz’s possible successor, introduces Maxine Waters

Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota’s lieutenant governor, introduced Rep. Maxine Waters to speak at the DNC. Waters received a standing ovation before speaking.

Flanagan is poised to serve as Minnesota’s next governor if Gov. Tim Walz steps down to serve as vice president.

As a citizen of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, Flanagan would be the first Native American female governor.

‘The fight continues, and there is still more work to do’: DNC chair

DNC Chair Jamie Harrison took the stage to tout the Democrats’ work over the last four years and the goals of a Harris-Walz administration.

“The fight continues, and there is still more work to do,” he said.

“I know that when we elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, they will build on our accomplishments and they will create a country that works for every American,” he added.

Harrison encouraged voters to be active in the coming weeks for all races down the ticket.

“In my beloved home state of South Carolina, our motto is, ‘While I breathe, I hope.’ Folks, I believe in the power of hope, but it’s going to take more than hope to win this election,” he said.

Crowd is amped up as convention kicks off

Delegates and other attendees here in the United Center are amped up — and have been paying attention.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson got a rousing applause when he said his daughter will be able to see herself in Harris. And when Democratic National Committee Chair Jamie Harrison started off with one of Harris’ marquee remarks, the crowd quickly finished it with him.

“When we fight…” Harrison said.

“We win!” the crowd erupted.

-ABC News’ Tal Axelrod

3 vulnerable Senate Democrats won’t be at the DNC this week

Three vulnerable Senate Democrats will sit out the DNC this week: Sens. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

A spokesperson from Rosen’s campaign said she’s choosing to focus on her own reelection this week and will meet with Nevada voters instead. She did, however, join Harris and Walz at a campaign event in Las Vegas earlier this month.

“Senator Rosen supports the Harris-Walz ticket and was glad to join them on the campaign trail in Las Vegas this past weekend,” a spokesperson for her campaign said.

A spokesperson for the Tester campaign similarly confirmed he won’t be in attendance this week.

Notably, he’ll be attending a Pearl Jam concert in Montana this week, with an associated fundraiser for his campaign with the band’s bassist the day before. He’ll spend the rest of his August farming and meeting with voters face to face, per his campaign.

A spokesperson for Brown also confirmed he won’t be in attendance at the convention. A campaign spokesperson did not respond to multiple emails asking for further information about where the senator will be this week.

-ABC News’ Allison Pecorin

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson welcomes crowd

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson helped kick off the first night of the DNC, welcoming the delegates to the city.

He told the crowd that Chicago is where former President Barack Obama “rose to the White House, reminding us that, yes, we can.”

“This city of hard work and caring people is where Democrats will celebrate President Joe Biden and nominate Kamala Harris for president of the United States of America,” he said.

Johnson spoke about what a Harris presidency would mean for his family.

“As a Black man raising a little Black girl on the West Side of Chicago, I know that my daughter, Braedyn, will see not only a reflection of herself in the White House, but she will experience the deepest part of American values,” he said to applause.

Some ‘uncommitted’ delegates say they have ‘hope’ with Harris as nominee

Several “uncommitted” delegates say they are not planning to disrupt the speeches tonight at the DNC.

Violet Olds from Kentucky and Mohamad Khatib from Florida say they want Harris to win, but their goal is to send her a strong message.

“I’m sure we’re all going to fall in line when it comes to November, but as for now, we are here to speak as Americans, supporting our Palestinian American brothers and sisters to send a message,” Olds said.

Khatib said Harris is a welcome change to the top of the ticket.

“When Harris came in and became the designated nominee, she made statements that are showing her understanding and appreciation of the suffering of the Palestinian people. She made the point that she’s not going to stay silent.”

But Khatib said words aren’t enough: “What our communities are saying is that we want Kamala Harris to take actions to support these statements that she started making.”

Olds said that now, under Harris, she feels “hopeful” about the future.

“That’s one of the messages that the whole of the DNC is trying to conjure: hope, joy, and that we want those abroad to have that same hope and joy that we have,” Olds said.

-ABC News’ Selina Wang, Tia Humphries and Mitchell Alva

1st night of the DNC kicks off

The first night of the DNC is underway in Chicago, with the convention officially called to order.

Tonight’s theme is “For the people” and the evening is being hosted by actor Tony Goldwyn — who famously played a president on TV in the ABC series “Scandal.”

4 arrested after some protesters breach security fence: Police

Four people were arrested after several protesters broke through an outer security fence outside the United Center during the pro-Palestinian rally “March on the DNC,” police said.

There is a heavy police presence outside the venue, where the DNC will soon kick off.

The inner perimeter fence was not breached, police said.

Biden touts accomplishments in video prominently featuring Harris ahead of DNC speech

President Joe Biden posted a video on social media touting his accomplishments and prominently features Vice President Kamala Harris just ahead of his speech at the DNC on Monday evening.

“Thank you, America, for keeping the faith,” Biden wrote in a post on X.

Throughout the video, images of Harris flash on the screen, including of her meeting with Parkland shooting victims’ parents, meeting with world leaders and sharing a moment with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

-ABC News’ Fritz Farrow, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim and Will McDuffie

The history of political conventions in Chicago

Greetings from the Windy City — or, as Chicago should be called, the City of Conventions. Chicago has hosted more political conventions than any other city in America. Before the 26th major-party political convention in Chicago history kicks off, watch this video my colleagues and I made this morning to familiarize yourself with the history of the other 25.

-538’s Nathaniel Rakich

Rep. Suozzi says he’s happy with how Harris has handled immigration

Rep. Tom Suozzi, a moderate Democrat who flipped a New York district held by ousted Rep. George Santos, campaigned heavily on immigration and messaging that the Democrats should be tougher on the issue.

But Suozzi told ABC News on Monday he’s happy with how Vice President Kamala Harris has handled the key 2024 issue so far.

“She came out early in this campaign and continues to talk about how she would have supported the bipartisan Senate deal to secure the border. Now, I think we’re going to hear more and more details about securing the border, fixing the asylum system and helping those people that have been here for decades, that have played by the rules to try and lift them up,” Suozzi said.

When asked if he’s spoken with Harris since she began her presidential bid, Suozzi said he has not but has spoken with her team. Suozzi is also set to speak at the convention this week.

On the ticket as a whole, Suozzi told ABC News: “I feel great. I’m so excited about this ticket. I’m excited by the enthusiasm I see from the voters, not only in my district, but throughout the country.”

-ABC News’ Oren Oppenheim

Biden says he’s ready to pass the torch during DNC walk-through

During a walk-through at the United Center ahead of his speech tonight, President Joe Biden said he was ready to pass the torch.

“Are you ready to pass the torch, sir?” a reporter asked from the floor while Biden did his stage check.

“I am,” Biden answered from the podium, where he’ll speak later tonight.

In response to questions about his message, he said: “You’ll hear it tonight.”

-ABC News’ Cheyenne Haslett

Rep. Phillips reflects on his early call for Biden to exit 2024 race

Rep. Dean Phillips, a former 2024 Democratic presidential candidate who was the first congressional Democrat to question Biden’s candidacy, appeared on ABC News Live to discuss the state of the election since Biden dropped out of the race.

ABC News’ Kyra Phillips asked the Minnesota congressman if he felt like he deserved an apology for being the first to say Biden should leave this race.

“Just walking into this room today … that’s the only apology I needed,” he replied, adding: “It’s the energy, the excitement. I was just begging for a party to listen. … I don’t need an apology. What I need is for us to win, and it feels pretty darn good here today.”

Rep. Phillips said this convention “is a passing of the torch to the new generation. I think people want to leave here feeling something.”

The Minnesota lawmaker didn’t receive much praise for calling on President Joe Biden to end his re-election campaign. He joins the show to discuss what’s occurred since Biden dropped out of the race.

-ABC News’ Isabella Meneses

Biden does stage check ahead of his keynote speech

President Joe Biden was seen doing a stage check Monday afternoon at the United Center in preparation for his opening night speech.

4:36 PM EDT

March on the DNC starts

A march organized in support of Palestinians in Gaza during the DNC has started, hours before its first night of programming kicks off.

Organizers with the Coalition to March on the DNC, which represents more than 200 activist organizations, said about 15,000 people were present for a rally held in Union Park, near the convention site, ahead of the march.

4:29 PM EDT

Biden continues to ‘fine tune’ speech and is in ‘great spirits’ on way to DNC

Biden continues to “fine tune” his speech after working on it over the weekend and is in “great spirits” as he heads to the convention, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One.

“Yeah, look, the president is certainly going to continue to fine tune the speech, if you will. He had an opportunity to work on it this past weekend with Mike Donilon and Vinay Reddy, and so he’s very much looking forward to this moment. As I just said, it is a fulfilling moment for him, and he’s excited. He’s excited,” Jean-Pierre said.

“It’s a big night. He’s looking forward to it. He’s looking forward to addressing the Democratic Party and and obviously the nation. It’s a big night,” she added

Jean-Pierre said Biden was in a good mood on the plane ride over.

“He’s in great spirits and I think what you’ll see is a president who has put his kind of his personal agenda aside and putting the country first, and that’s who he’s always been throughout his career, more than 50 years,” Jean-Pierre said.

-ABC News’ Cheyenne Haslett

4:21 PM EDT

Protesters speak out ahead of 1st mass rally during the DNC

The first mass rally during convention week in Chicago kicked off Monday afternoon in Union Park, located about four blocks east of the United Center, where the Democratic National Convention is being held.

Organizers with the Coalition to March on the DNC, which represents more than 200 activist organizations that gathered Monday in support of Palestinians in Gaza, said about 15,000 people were present.

ABC News spoke with several protesters ahead of the event. Many were native Chicagoans like Ken Justus, 68, who rode his bicycle, brandishing a “Swing Left” sign and sleigh bells. He said he still plans to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I want to make sure we still have a government,” he said. His motto: “Vote blue no matter who.”

Nearby, a coalition of nearly two dozen women from Indiana held banners to represent their organization, Jewish Voices for Peace. Their aim, said national board member Malkah Bird, 45, was to put pressure on the White House “no matter who is in office.”

“We want our money reinvested in the U.S. to help our communities and not used to bomb Palestinians,” Bird said.

One man, who asked ABC News not to use his name, said this was the first protest he had ever attended in his life. What motivated him, he said, was the “hypocrisy” of the administration’s support of Ukraine while sending arms to Israel.

“If we want to be the leader of the free world, we need to exercise the responsibility of being the leader of the free world,” he said.

Joshua Hansom, 52, traveled from Asheville, North Carolina, hoping to encourage people of all political stripes to come together through soccer. He passed cards to passersby encouraging them to join him to play soccer for two scheduled matches near Buckingham Fountain along the city’s lakefront.

What will come out of it?

“Hopefully some solutions,” he said. “At least some unity.”

-ABC News’ Mark Guarino

2:31 PM EDT

Biden en route to Chicago

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden boarded Air Force One just after 2 p.m. ET to depart for Chicago.

They were followed by Peter Neal, the husband of Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden.

Traveling with the president are key members of his staff, including chief of staff Jeff Zients and senior advisers Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle with reporters during the flight.

2:02 PM EDT

Ashley Biden to introduce her father at DNC tonight

Ashley Biden will introduce her father, President Joe Biden, tonight ahead of his remarks to the DNC, according to the schedule.

-ABC News’ Isabella Murray

1:07 PM EDT

More Monday DNC convention speakers confirmed

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fein, Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas and everyday Americans — such as women who have been “subjected to cruel and dangerous abortion bans” — will speak at the DNC Monday night, said Harris Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks at the committee’s daily press briefing.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York also announced in a post on X that she will be speaking at 9 p.m. ET.

A full rundown of the Monday’s DNC convention speakers is still imminent, but several other names have been confirmed including President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

-ABC News’ Isabella Murray

11:37 AM EDT

2024 Democratic platform to be voted on Monday at convention

Democratic National Committee delegates will vote on the party’s 2024 platform at its convention on Monday evening, according to officials.

A full, 92-page draft platform was unveiled by the party late on Sunday night. The document, which was written before President Joe Biden left the 2024 race, was voted upon by the DNC’s Rules Committee in July. It was not updated significantly since Harris replaced him at the top of the ticket.

Biden is mentioned 287 times in the platform, while Harris is mentioned 32 times.

“It makes a strong statement about the historic work that President Biden and Vice President Harris have accomplished hand-in-hand,” according to a release from the DNC, “and offers a vision for a progressive agenda that we can build on as a nation and as a Party as we head into the next four years.”

The draft platform emphasizes Biden’s support for brokering an “immediate and lasting ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas. The document also says that Biden has “made real progress on a way forward that will free the hostages” and “establish a durable ceasefire” as well as “meaningful progress and a political horizon for the Palestinian people.”

It does not, however, say that the party supports an arms embargo on Israel — something that progressives have been pushing for. It highlights Biden’s support for combating antisemitism.

Several delegates who have spoken with ABC News expect the draft to pass without significant objection.

-ABC News’ Isabella Murray

10:40 AM EDT

Walz on Biden’s DNC speech: ‘We get an opportunity tonight to say a thank you’

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz made an unannounced appearance at Pennsylvania’s delegation breakfast in Chicago Monday morning and spoke glowingly about President Joe Biden ahead of the president’s DNC speech Monday night.

“We get an opportunity tonight to say a thank you to the best president of my lifetime that I’ve been able to witness, to someone who’s delivered time and time again, someone who made the selfless act of handing that torch to an incredible leader,” Walz said.

His speech was sandwiched between the state’s Gov. Josh Shapiro and other high profile governors: JB Pritzker of Illinois and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.

The Harris campaign said that Walz also made a surprise appearance at the Wisconsin delegate breakfast earlier on Monday, which featured Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

-ABC News’ Will McDuffie and Isabella Murray

10:34 AM EDT

FLOTUS will focus on Biden’s strength, character and support for Harris in remarks: Source

First lady Jill Biden is expected to speak Monday night at the DNC and, according to a source familiar with her remarks, will focus on the president’s strength and character, as well as make clear her support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

The first lady will call on Americans to come together “with faith in each other, hope for a brighter future, and love for our country,” the source said.

She will be introduced by a video highlighting key moments from her time in this role, and the issues she has focused on in her public life, according to a source familiar. The video will include Vivian Wierwille from New Hampshire, who gave a memorable introduction of Dr. Biden in March 2021 at Christa McAuliffe Elementary School during the First Lady’s tour to highlight safely reopening schools after the pandemic.

While these remarks may be her last big address in her role as first lady, her office says she plant to continue to focus on her work in the next six months.

“Over the next six months, the First Lady will continue to champion the causes that have defined her public life: supporting military families, advocating for increased educational opportunities, working to end cancer as we know it, and advancing women’s health research,” Elizabeth Alexander, the First lady’s communications director said in a statement.

The source says that the first lady will “of course” be out on the trail for Harris this fall.

-ABC News’ Molly Nagle

10:15 AM EDT

DNC kicks off with celebration of President Joe Biden’s legacy

The Democratic National Convention kicks off this morning in Chicago. According to party officials, 50,000 total visitors are expected throughout the week, including roughly 5,000 delegates and alternates and 15,000 members of the news media.

The DNC has not released a full rundown of the evening schedule but the marquee speech during convetnion programming (5:30 – 10:00 pm local time, 6:30-11:00 p.m. ET) is President Joe Biden. First lady Jill Biden and former Secretary of State – and 2016 candidate – Hillary Rodham Clinton are also set to speak tonight. Additional speakers will be announced today.

Monday’s theme is “For the People.” Officials say tonight’s programing will highlight “the accomplishments and results President Biden delivered for people” – “with [Harris] by his side.”

Delegates are also set to vote on the 2024 Democratic Party platform this evening.

-ABC News’ Isabella Murray and Gabriella Abdul-Hakim

