Doechii announces ‘Denial is a River’ show featuring ScHoolboy Q, SiR, Baby Tate, Teezo Touchdown and more

Disney/Randy Holmes

Family Matters to Doechii, as evidenced by the announcement for a show titled after fan-favorite track “Denial is a River.” Shared to the world Thursday, the clip is soundtracked by the Family Matters theme song and features the artists who will be involved in Doechii’s show. Much like the sitcom’s theme video, each person is caught during a candid moment, before posing for the camera and officially being introduced with a caption.

According to the video, Doechii will star, with the help of supporting cast Zack Fox, ScHoolboy Q, Rickey Thompson, Teezo Touchdown, H Wood, DJ Miss Milan, Baby Tate, SiR and Earl Sweatshirt, who is introduced as Brad Pitt.

The “Denial is a River” show will premiere on Jan. 2.

