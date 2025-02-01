Doechii announces Live from the Swamp Tour

You may have seen Doechii perform on NPR’s Tiny Desk, The Late Show, festivals and even some award shows, but this fall she’ll be going Live from the Swamp Tour.

Doechii has 12 set shows across North America, starting with an Oct. 14 performance at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. She’ll then play dates in Toronto, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and more, before wrapping at Seattle’s WAMU Theater on Nov. 10.

A Doechii artist presale will kick off Friday at 10 a.m. local time, but fans must first sign up for access at signup.ticketmaster.com/doechii. Verizon Access Presale tickets will also be available; the general sale starts Monday at 10 a.m. at livefromtheswamp.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.