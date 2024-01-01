Doechii greeted by marching band and cheerleaders during visit to alma mater

Disney/Randy Holmes

While in her hometown of Tampa, Florida, for her Alligator Bites Never Heal Tour, Doechii paid a visit to her alma mater, Howard W. Blake High School, where she received a warm welcome.

She shared a bit of the moment in a video on social platform X, which captured the school’s cheerleaders and marching band greeting her. “Wow, all of y’all are so incredibly talented and it feels so good to be back. Thank you for welcoming me like this!” she said in the clip. “I know y’all like the military, y’all can’t say nothing, but good job, everybody!”

Students cheered for Doechii, and dancers and members of the choir performed for her before she took some time to answer a few questions.

In a lengthy caption shared with the video, Doechii reflected on how far she’s come in her musical journey.

“I remember showing up to audition for the Chorus program with no training and no ability to read or compose music. I remember my chorus teacher asking me if I came with sheet music and all I had was the ‘At Last’ instrumental from YouTube (the Beyoncé version of course) and a aux chord,” she wrote.

“I was accepted into the program b/c of my talent and because my mentors saw a seed and watered it. By the time I left performing arts school I was writing and reading music. More than ready to go independent as an artist!” the rapper continued.

Doechii thanked the teachers, and her mom for enrolling her in the high school, which she credits for her recent accomplishment of becoming a four-time Grammy-nominated artist.

She also shared some words of advice for those unable to hear her speech in person.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.