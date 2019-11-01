Doechii pays homage to classic sitcoms with ‘Denial is a River’ music video

Top Dawg Entertainment / Capitol Records

Doechii is starting the year off with the promised visual for her song “Denial is a River.” Directed by Carlos Acosta and James Mackel, the video sees Doechii star in an autobiographical sitcom, referencing classic TV series as she looks back on the last few years of her life.

As teased in a Family Matters-themed trailer, actor-comedians Zack Fox and Rickey Thompson appear in the clip, as do fellow TDE artists ScHoolboy Q and SiR, Teezo Touchdown, Earl Sweatshirt, Baby Tate and DJ Miss Milan.

Doechii had also teased fans with the skits “Doechii Slaps Brad Pitt“; “LA ROSA DE DOECHII,” pulling from the series La Rosa De Guadalupe; and “Can I Hit THat” with ScHoolboy Q, which Comedy Central had posted.

She’s set to go live on YouTube at 3 p.m. ET for Denial is A Stream, described in an Instagram post as an “extravaganza” and the “f****** coolest thing that’s ever happened on planet Earth.”

“Never been seen before and you have to make it there and if you’re not there I’m going to sneak inside your bedroom and f****** kill you,” Doechii wrote in the announcement for the livestream.

“Join me on YT + Twitch…for a night of games, guests and surprises,” she added.

