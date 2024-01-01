Doechii previews upcoming mixtape with “BOOM BAP”

Top Dawg Entertainment / Capitol Records

Doechii says “BOOM BAP” on her new single, which has just been released.

The song finds her flaunting her many skills as she continues to work toward breaking the musical barriers that many try to place on her. “They want real rap from a b**** like they out-rappin’ a b****/ Yeah, she can clap a lil’ bit, do that, they ain’t sayin’ s***,” Doechii raps on the track. “That a** a magnet, I get it, you know, attractive and s***/ I just can’t sing a lil’ bit? I mean, that s*** was a hit.”

The song is a preview of her upcoming mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, on which she’ll jump between genres, including psychedelic soul, spiritual jazz and rap, all while flexing both her Tampa roots and LA set. The mixtape is due to arrive Aug. 30.

