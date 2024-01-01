Doechii, Quavo honored at ‘Variety’ Hitmakers Brunch

Disney/Randy Holmes

The Variety Hitmakers Brunch took place Saturday, honoring the artists and industry insiders behind the top 25 songs of 2024. Among them were Doechii, who received the Hip Hop Disruptor Award, and Quavo, who was named Humanitarian of the Year.

While accepting her award, Doechii traced back to her start in rap music, in which she felt a “deep connection to the roots of hip-hop and the intellectuals who built this legacy.”

“Music has always been a way for me to tell my story. It’s a way of talking about everything I’ve been through and everything I’ve learned through the lens of a Black woman,” she said, before sharing a message to the “future icons.”

“A lot of the time being a disruptor means being misunderstood, but still having the audacity to create anyway,” she continued. “So, I hope that by watching me live my dream, it gives you the audacity to be wildly magnificent.”

Quavo’s speech acknowledged his humanitarian work with the Rocket Foundation, fueled by the fatal shooting of Takeoff.

“Losing my brother Takeoff was the worst moment in my life. I didn’t know where to go, where to turn—I didn’t know if I still wanted to make music,” Quavo said. He dedicated the award to “everyone fighting for change and fighting for my brother Takeoff, who inspires me every day.”

