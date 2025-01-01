Doechii releases ‘Nosebleeds’ to celebrate best rap album Grammy win

Phil McCarten/CBS

Fresh off her Grammy win for Alligator Bites Never Heal, Doechii has released “Nosebleeds,” a celebratory song seemingly recorded in the event that she took home an award.

“Stepped out the swamp to the motherf*****’ stage/ Cut my mic’ off ’cause I’m ’bout to misbehave,” she raps on the track. “Will she ever lose? Man, I guess we’ll never know/ Will she lose her cool? I guess wе’ll never—.”

In the break of the song, Doechii thanks those who helped her get to this point, including her swamp fanbase, God, Top Dawg Entertainment, her mother, SZA, Blake High School and “all the b***** I surpassed.”

“Right now is my time and my moment,” she says. “Tonight we poppin’ bottles, f*****’ h***, and forgettin’ our name.”

She continues, “To the audience wonderin’ how it feels to be famous? I guess you’ll never—”

“Nosebleeds,” now available on streaming platforms, comes after Doechii’s Alligator Bites Never Heal mixtape won the Grammy for best rap album, a victory that makes her the third woman to win that category, following Ms. Lauryn Hill and Cardi B. She was also nominated for best new artist and best rap performance for “Nissan Altima.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.