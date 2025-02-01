Doechii says performing onstage with Lauryn Hill ‘meant everything to me’

It’s been a minute since Doechii joined Lauryn Hill onstage at the Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival in March, but it’s a moment she still cherishes. She tells People “it meant everything” to her to sing with the “hip-hop legend,” describing it as “another validating moment” in her life.

“She’s also just so human, so kind,” Doechii said of Lauryn. “When we were in our rehearsal space before we went on stage, she was just so [present] with me.”

“I just know she made me feel very seen and very accepted, and it was even bigger than being on the stage,” she continued. “It was just being acknowledged by a legend like Lauryn Hill.”

Doechii has previously expressed her love for Lauryn and her music, noting after the JITG performance that The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was “the first full length album” she listened to.

“I would sing your songs as if I wrote them, imagining myself on stage,” she wrote on Instagram. “I carried your principles with me during my coming of age. And I carry them with now at this current stage of my career, your lyrics are close to my heart.”

“Thank you Miss Lauryn Hill,” Doechii added. “This is the greatest honor hip-hop could give me. Praise God.”

Doechii is set to have more onstage moments, as she recently announced her Live From the Swamp tour, running from Oct. 14 to Dec. 14.

