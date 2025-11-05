Doechii says she’s ‘disgusted’ by threats against LGBTQ community while accepting GLAAD Media honor

Disney/Randy Holmes

Doechii won outstanding music artist at the GLAAD Media Awards Thursday night. She took the stage to accept the honor, expressing her appreciation for GLAAD while calling out the threats that the LGBTQ community has faced.

“I am thrilled at being recognized with such a prestigious award by GLAAD – and to be joining prior honorees such as Reneé Rapp, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Sam Smith and Janelle Monáe,” she said.

“This is such a huge and special moment as well because GLAAD is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. This organization was founded on the principles of acceptance, inclusiveness and empowerment,” Doechii added. “Those are the same tenets I strongly believe in, advocate for and that continue to propel me forward – especially now as hard-won cultural change and rights for transgender people and the LGBTQ+ community are being threatened. And I [feel] disgusted. Disgusted.”

“But I want to say that we are here and we are not going anywhere,” she continued.

“The support and love I’m feeling as I accept this award from GLAAD is overwhelming, uplifting and – as I move forward in my life and career – enabling. It’s also a beacon to other aspiring artists to not let anyone EVER block your dreams. Stay connected with each other. Stay passionate. Stay unapologetic. And stay fab!” Doechii concluded.

The GLAAD Media Awards will available to stream on Hulu starting April 12.

