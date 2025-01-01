Doechii to perform at 67th annual Grammy Awards

CBS/Recording Academy

Doechii‘s stage presence and theatrical flair will be displayed at ﻿the 67th annual Grammy Awards in February. She’s been announced as one of the night’s performers, alongside Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira and Teddy Swims.

She’ll also be awaiting the results of the three categories in which she’s nominated: best new artist, best rap album for Alligators Never Heal and best rap performance for “Nissan Altima.”

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 2025 Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also stream the show live and on demand via Paramount+.

Following the LA wildfires, many Grammy Week events have been canceled to place focus on the show, which will raise money to support relief efforts, first responders and more.

“The upcoming GRAMMY Awards won’t just be about celebrating and honoring the best in music this year, it will also show how the power of music can help rebuild, uplift and support those in need,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. “We are thrilled that so many artists in our community are banding together at this time to show support for their fellow music makers and others impacted by the recent wildfires.”

