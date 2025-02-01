Doechii to perform at AT&T Block Party

Disney/Randy Holmes

The AT&T Block Party is back for another year of March Madness. Taking place April 4 as part of the March Madness Music Festival, it will include performances from Doechii and Pitbull, who tells Rolling Stone that he’s excited about the opportunity.

“Music is the universal language that brings culture and people together,” Pitbull says in a statement, per the publication. “It’s exciting to headline the AT&T Block Party at March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio, a city rich with vibrant culture. It’s going to be an unforgettable night.”

Ravyn Lenae is also slated to perform at the free event; she says it’s “going to be a night to remember.”

The AT&T Block Party will take place in Tower Park at Hemisfair as part of a three-day free music festival; a livestream of the event will be available on the NCAA’s website.

