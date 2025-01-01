Doechii, Victoria Monét, Keke Palmer and more nominated for 36th annual GLAAD Media Awards

Disney/Randy Holmes

The nominations for the 36th annual GLAAD Media Awards have been announced, and they include Doechii, Victoria Monét and Keke Palmer.

Doechii and Victoria are nominated for outstanding music artist for projects Alligator Bites Never Heal and Jaguar II: Deluxe, respectively, while Keke’s podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer, received a nod for outstanding podcast.

Other nominees include Lil Nas X‘s HBO documentary, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, up for outstanding documentary; Showtime’s The Chi, nominated for outstanding drama series; and Abbott Elementary, competing for outstanding comedy series.

Wicked is nominated for outstanding film – wide theatrical release, Ru Paul’s Drag Race is up for outstanding reality competition program and the Natasha Rothwell-starring show How to Die Alone is competing for outstanding new series, alongside BET+’s Diarra from Detroit and more.

Big Freedia is also nominated: her Fuse show, Big Freedia Means Business, is up for outstanding reality program, going against nominees including Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, Southern Charm, Selling Sunset and even Wiggin’ Out with Tokyo Stylez starring Cardi B‘s hairstylist.

“The GLAAD Media Awards were created nearly four decades ago to champion LGBTQ stories amid a deeply hostile and unsafe time for our community. Today, this mission holds true and ever-more important as attacks against LGBTQ people are not only growing, but finding new avenues,” GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said. “This year’s nominees for the 36th GLAAD Media Awards represent the best of our vibrant community, spanning across all media, genres and mediums, and send a loud and global message to industry leaders that our stories are not only popular and entertaining, but necessary and culture-changing.”

The GLAAD Media Awards are set for March 27 in Los Angeles.

