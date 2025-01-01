Doja Cat tries to photobomb Taco Bell customers in teaser for Super Bowl ad

Courtesy Taco Bell Corp.

In 2022, Doja Cat starred in a Super Bowl ad for Taco Bell, after taking credit for the return of Mexican Pizza to the fast-food chain’s menu. Now she’s back for another Super Bowl ad for the brand — except this time, they don’t want her to be in it.

A new teaser for the spot shows customers posing with their food at Taco Bell’s LiveMás Drive-Thru Cam. A voice-over says, “This year, Taco Bell is making fans the star of their Big Game ad — not celebrities.” But when the customers look at the photo, they see that none other than Doja Cat has photobombed them.

Doja then gets into an argument with the Taco Bell employee at the drive-thru window, who yells, “For the last time, no famous people.” “I wanna be in this ad!” the singer yells back. “Miss Cat,” warns the employee. “Come on!” begs Doja. “We’ve been through this. You gotta go,” responds the employee.

Doja end up saying “Fine!” and stomping off, only to hide behind the bushes to find her next photobomb opportunity.

The voice-over then says, “So if you took a photo at one of our drive-thru cams, you could be in our Big Game ad. Participants may be slightly famous, but not Doja Cat famous.”

“I’ve already made history with Taco Bell—you’re welcome for the Mexican Pizza comeback—so when I heard Taco Bell was featuring its biggest fans, I assumed that I would be part of the action,” Doja says in a statement. “Don’t get me wrong, I should be the star, but my fellow Taco Bell fans really showed out.”

A Taco Bell exec allows in a statement that there’s a “slight possibility for Doja … to make an appearance” in the final ad.

