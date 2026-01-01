Domani Harris joins T.I., 50 Cent feud with release of ‘Ms. Jackson’

T.I.’s feud became a family affair Thursday when his son Domani Harris dropped a diss track toward 50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson. The song, titled “Ms. Jackson,” samples Outkast’s song of the same name. It finds him questioning 50’s late mother about her son’s behavior over the years and offers to set up their reunion.

“He used to be something/ We thought it was a joke, but now we see it’s something awful in him/ I offer him a chance to reunite with you, and I’ll do it/ Nothing left to do, so I just send him to you, Ms. Jackson,” he raps.

In the second verse, Domani puts 50’s rap persona aside and addresses Curtis Jackson directly, rapping, “I know you not familiar with a mother or a father/ Maybe that’s the reason easily you’ll talk about ’em/ Maybe that’s the reason you be targeting the women/ Let somebody try yo Mama, bet you’d probably wanna kill ’em.”

The full song is available on his socials.

Domani is the latest to attack 50, following his brother King Harris, who added to his 50 Cent disses with “Say Less.” The two joined the feud, which was originally between T.I. and 50, after 50 posted an unflattering photo of their mother, Tiny Harris.

T.I. responded with four diss tracks of his own, dropping the most recent one, “Let This Be a Lesson to Ya,” on Thursday. The feud comes after he expressed his disappointment with 50 Cent for originally being down to participate in a Verzuz and eventually deciding against it.

50’s recent posts seem to indicate he’s paying more attention to his projects in Hollywood.

