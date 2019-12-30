Dominique DiPrima

Monday-Friday 4:30am-6am

Birthday: June 5

Hometown: San Francisco

First Break: Host of a hip-hop TV show called “Home Turf” on KRON-TV

Favorite Movies: Eve’s Bayou, Claudine, Wild Style, Tent of Miracles (Brazil)

Favorite Books: The Autobiography of Malcolm X, In The Meantime by Iyanla Vanzant, They Came Before Columbus by Ivan Van Sertima

Hobbies: Eating at Restaurants, Working Out: (Kung Fu, Boxing, Running, Yoga (But who has time anymore with a baby!?)

Favorite Artists: Stevie Wonder, Goodie M.O.B., Billie Holiday

Things you wouldn’t know about me: I was on an episode of X Files…I used to be a rapper