Don Toliver announces 2026 Octane tour

Don Toliver is bringing his Octane universe to life — this time on the road. He’s announced the 2026 Octane tour in support of his recently released album, Octane.

The trek will hit 30 cities across North America, kicking off May 8 with his headlining set at Rolling Loud Orlando. It also includes a headlining appearance at Milwaukee Summerfest on June 19. Additional stops include major markets such as Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, New York and Los Angeles, with the tour wrapping July 5 in Denver.

SahBabii, SoFaygo and CHASE B will join Don on the road. A post on his page suggests another leg may be coming, as he refers to the run as “OCTANE TOUR . PHASE 1.”

Tickets will first be available through a Citi presale beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time and running through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

The announcement follows the release of the music video for “Rendezvous” featuring Yeat.

Octane is available on all streaming services, with box sets, vinyls and additional merch available at dontoliver.com.

Don is also giving select fans access to his Octane universe via his private Octane Mountain Instagram account, which features exclusive short-form content.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.