Don Toliver announces Psycho Tour with Teezo Touchdown and Monaleo

Don Toliver is preparing for his biggest headlining tour to date.

Featuring special guest Teezo Touchdown and opening act Monaleo, the Psycho Tour will kick off Oct. 10 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, before making its way to other North American cities, including Seattle on Oct. 13, San Diego on Oct. 20, Brooklyn on Nov. 11 and Toronto on Nov. 14. The trek will come to an end in late November with a show at Denver’s Ball Arena.

There will be presales available, starting with the artist presales Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales kick off Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, and Spotify begins its presales Thursday at noon local time. All presales end Thursday at 11:59 pm local time, followed by the general sale to the public starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information, visit dontolivermusic.com/tour.

Don’s tour will support his Hardcore Pscyho album. He also released a Hardcore Psycho short film and video game for Fortnite.

