Don Toliver doesn’t chase accolades, but he does have this one goal

Don Toliver has topped a few Billboard charts, but there’s only one award he would like to receive someday.

Speaking to Billboard for a recent cover story, he revealed that he wants to get inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Don has quite some time to wait before becoming eligible for a nomination; an artist can’t be nominated until 25 years after their first commercial release. Until then, Don said his goal is to spend more quality time with his son.

“I just want to be locked in me and my son just sitting back watching Winnie the Pooh,” he says. “Man, practicing whatever he wants to practice [and I’m] cooking up, sketching designs and setting up something even crazier one day.”

That and taking care of his loved ones, he said, are more important to him than chasing any other accolade.

“To provide for my family the way I’ve done is the greatest reward,” Don said. “My grandma called me the other day and asked me, ‘Yo, my refrigerator is broken. I need a new fridge.’ We brought her a fridge with a touch screen, just because she wanted it. At the end of the day, bro, that s*** warms my heart.”

“An award is cool, but I know for a fact I’m going to make that bread,” Don said. “Just like being able to sit here and say, ‘I can chill out and really just focus on my family and work on music whenever I really feel like I’m in a good mood or in a vibe to do so,’ makes me happy.”

Don is set to headline the first night of Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW 2026 on March 13. His tour supporting his album Octane kicks off in May.

