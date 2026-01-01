Don Toliver, Playboi Carti and NBA YoungBoy to headline Rolling Loud 2026

Don Toliver, Playboi Carti and NBA YoungBoy will headline Rolling Loud’s only U.S. festival of 2026, taking place in Orlando May 8 to May 10.

Don will perform on Friday, Carti will close on Saturday night and NBA YoungBoy will wrap the festival on Sunday. Other artists on the lineup include Sexyy Red, BossmanDlow, Chief Keef, Destroy Lonely, Pooh Shiesty, Loe Shimmy, Tacorine and Skrilla.

The event will mark Rolling Loud’s first-ever festival in Orlando and will take place at Camping World Stadium.

“Playboi Carti, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Don Toliver each represent different forces shaping hip-hop right now, and bringing them together for our only U.S. festival of 2026 felt intentional,” Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif said in a statement. “Eleven years in, Rolling Loud is still about putting the culture first and creating moments, elevating new voices, and building something that fans can feel proud to be part of.”

Rolling Loud co-founder Matt Zingler added that Orlando “felt like the right place to evolve the festival. It’s a new city, a new venue, and a lineup that truly reflects where hip-hop is today.”

Rolling Loud will also head overseas in 2026, with festivals set in Sydney and Melbourne on March 7 and 8. The events will feature headliners Gunna and Ken Carson, as well as Swae Lee, Tyga, Ski Mask the Slump God and more.

