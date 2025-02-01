Don Toliver releases music video for ‘No Pole’

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Don Toliver has dropped the music video for “No Pole,” on which he sings about a woman’s desire to stop dancing.

The clip begins in the middle of an abandoned parking lot, where Don meets and greets his driver. As he goes into a store for refreshments, his driver gets captivated by a woman dancing on a lamppost, so much so that he doesn’t realize the parking lot has become quicksand that is sucking up him and the car. Meanwhile, Toliver notices the store he’s in has been abandoned. He then makes his way to the parking lot and finds that it too has become empty.

Don’s new video, now on YouTube, arrives alongside his newly released Love Sick vinyl, available to purchase on dontolivermusic.com.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

