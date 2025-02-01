Don Toliver to headline ‘Billboard”s SXSW show in 2026

Don Toliver has secured a headlining spot at Billboard‘s SXSW show in 2026. He’s been tapped to perform as part of Billboard Presents THE STAGE at SXSW 2026, taking place March 13 at the Moody Amphitheater in Austin. Junior Hon will headline the March 14 show, while Dutch electronic phenom Mau P will take the stage on March 15. Supporting acts for each night have not yet been announced. Billboard is also set to debut a multiday experience called the Billboard Disruptor House at Mohawk filled with programming for attendees to enjoy.

“Billboard has always celebrated the music shaping culture, and SXSW continues to be one of the best places to showcase these artists and connect them with fans through unforgettable experiences,” Billboard CEO Mike Van tells Billboard in a statement. “This year’s lineup spans R&B/hip-hop, Música Mexicana, and electronic music, reflecting the breadth of what’s resonating with fans right now. With the debut of our Billboard Disruptor House, we’re excited to create even more spaces for artists, industry, and music lovers to come together in Austin.”

Fans who have an exclusive code will be able to take part in a venue ticket presale starting Wednesday at noon CT. A general sale will then follow on Friday at 9 a.m. CT.

SXSW 2026 will kick off on March 12 and wrap on March 18.

