Don Toliver’s Octane debuts at #1 on ‘Billboard’ 200

Don Toliver might have created his own universe for Octane, but in the U.S., the album has officially landed at #1 on the Billboard 200.

For the chart dated Feb. 14, Octane earned 162,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Feb. 5, including 131,000 streams, 31,000 album sales and a negligible sum of TEA units, according to Luminate.

This marks Don’s first #1 as a solo artist, though he’s come close before. He previously peaked at #2 with 2021’s Life of a DON and reached #3 with Hardstone Psycho in 2024. 2020’s Heaven or Hell reached #7, and 2023’s Love Sick hit #8.

As a member of the hip-hop collective JACKBOYS, led by Travis Scott, Don has earned two #1 hits with the group’s self-titled album and its sequel.

Octane also topped the Top Streaming Albums chart, marking his best streaming week to date, as well as the Top Album Sales chart, his biggest sales week ever.

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200’s top 10, SZA’s SOS lands at #9 and A$AP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb ﻿hits #10.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.