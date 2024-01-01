Donald Glover postpones The New World Tour “to focus on my physical health”

RCA Records

Donald Glover‘s final tour as Childish Gambino has temporarily come to an end. Nearly a month after The New World Tour began, he announced on social media Monday that he’s pushing the remaining dates back.

“Hey everyone,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “Unfortunately i have to postpone the rest of the North American tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks. Hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in North America when they are rescheduled. Thanks for the privacy. Thanks for the support. Thanks for the love.”

The New World Tour kicked off Aug. 11, with openers Willow and Amaarae. It was initially supposed to end its North American run on Oct. 3 in Chicago. He has international dates scheduled in November, January and February.

