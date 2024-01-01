Donald Trump loses third bid to remove Judge Juan Merchan from hush money case

SimpleImages/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — An exasperated Judge Juan Merchan denied former President Donald Trump’s third attempt to kick him off his New York criminal case based on an alleged conflict of interest in a scathing order released Wednesday morning.

“Stated plainly, Defendant’s arguments are nothing more than a repetition of stale and unsubstantiated claims,” Merchan wrote in a three-page order.

Earlier this month, Trump’s lawyers attempted to argue that Vice President Kamala Harris’ position as the Democratic nominee for president created a conflict of interest for Merchan based on his daughter’s work as a political consultant, rehashing an argument that Merchan denied twice in the past.

Story developing…

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.