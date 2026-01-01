Donald Trump praises Nicki Minaj during White House luncheon

Nicki Minaj showed her support for President Donald Trump at a White House Rose Garden luncheon on Monday, where he gave her a shoutout during his speech.

“We also have a woman that is so respected and so hot and so great and such a great friend of — I don’t say conservative — I say of common sense,” he said. “She’s a fantastic person and she’s a woman that’s respected by everybody. And she’s got real talent, Nicki Minaj. Nicki, stand up, please. Such a great person and respected by everybody.”

Nicki later shared a video from the Oval Office on X, featuring her posing with a photo of Trump. “Whoa!!!! #WhiteHouseBarbie with her favorite President of all time,” she wrote.

Nicki has been vocal about her support from Trump in recent months, including posting a birthday tribute to him and speaking at the Trump Accounts Summit, where they met and she addressed criticism for her advocacy.

“I am probably the president’s #1 fan, and that’s not going to change,” she said at the time. “The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more.”

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