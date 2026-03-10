Dr. Dre, Beyoncé make ﻿Forbes’ World’s Billionaires list for the first time

Dr. Dre and Beyoncé are among the newest billionaires in town. Both artists are listed on Forbes‘ World’s Billionaires list, their first time on the tally.

They’re both worth an estimated $1 billion, thanks to Dre’s decision to sell Beats by Dre to Apple and Bey’s music sales, touring and art collecting.

Also on the 2026 list are Bey’s husband, Jay-Z, and Tyler Perry. Jay became hip-hop’s first billionaire in 2019; he has an estimated net worth of $2.8 billion. Perry, according to the list, is worth an estimated $1.4 billion.

The full list is now available online.

