Dr. Dre launching public high school in fall 2025

Disney/Randy Holmes

Dr. Dre is opening up a high school in Inglewood alongside collaborator Jimmy Iovine. Their Iovine and Young Education Group will launch a public academy titled the Iovine and Young Center Inglewood in fall 2025.

Daily Breeze reports the news was first announced Monday during an assembly at Morningside High School, where they played a video of Dre discussing the venture.

In the clip, he reportedly shared his intention for the center to “appeal to the rapid growth of today’s world” by combining traditional classes with problem solving in the real world.

“While school didn’t change, kids did. Kids have technology before they can walk,” Dre said in the clip, per Daily Breeze, also noting he wants to change the whole education system.

“This is where kids figure out what they care about, learn how to think and not what to think,” he added. “Once the schools change, the world will too.”

In other Dre news, he spoke with ET about his upcoming album with Snoop Dogg, saying, “Me and Snoop working together again, and it’s been 30 years, believe it or not. I’ve only produced one album with Snoop, which was Doggy Style, and that was 30 years ago.”

“We’ve done a lot of things in between and songs and performances and films and things of that nature, but this is my first time actually producing an entire album with him,” he continued.

Dre notes that he’s “the captain when [they’re] in the studio, but when we go outside, Snoop is the guy.”

