Drake allowed to request key documents in lawsuit against Universal Music Group

DISNEY/John Argueta

Drake is allowed to move forward with discovery in his lawsuit against Universal Music Group, a federal judge has ruled. Judge Jeannette A. Vargas announced her ruling Wednesday, denying the label’s request to put an end to the discovery process.

“Now it’s time to see what UMG was so desperately trying to hide,” said Drake’s lead attorney, Michael Gottlieb, in a statement.

The ruling comes after UMG requested to stop the discovery process in March, arguing Drake had a “meritless” case and was asking to unveil “highly commercially sensitive documents.” The team is now able to request certain documents and depose witnesses.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.