Drake announces Drizzmas Giveaway, ‘THE BIGGEST STREAMING GIVEAWAY EVER’

Drake is “saving Santa the trip” as he’s taking over Christmas. In a post shared to Instagram, he announced he’s hosting the Drizzmas Giveaway on Kick, a subsidiary of Stake, with whom he has a partnership.

With $250,000 cash, luxury cars, rent money, a dream vacation, tour tickets and more up for grabs, Drake says this will be “THE BIGGEST STREAMING GIVEAWAY EVER.”

Those interested in participating must be 21 and email their story to [email protected], telling him why they believe they “deserve whichever of these things you think you need most.” The stream kicks off Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Drake’s Kick channel.

“People often ask me what was the best day of my life … my answer is the same every time: the two days I shot [the video for] ‘God’s Plan,'” Drake recalls on a video announcing his giveaway.

“The joy that I experienced on those days, making other people happy, changing their week or their month or their year was an irreplaceable feeling. And that’s why Stake, along with me and Adin Ross, are doing the biggest streaming giveaway of all time,” he continues. “I truly can’t wait to enjoy this moment together. Happy holidays to you all.”

