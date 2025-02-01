Drake cancels remaining shows in Australia and New Zealand

Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA

Drake‘s postponed shows in Australia and New Zealand have been canceled. Live Nation announced the news, citing an inability to reschedule the dates within the necessary timeframe.

“Live Nation Australia regrets to inform you that the previously postponed Drake shows in Australia and New Zealand have now been officially cancelled,” a statement read. “Despite extensive efforts to find a solution, rescheduling within the necessary timeframe was not possible.”

The entertainment company adds that “Drake remains committed to returning and performing these shows when his schedule permits.”

All those who purchased tickets must check their email to get information about their refunds.

As previously reported, Drake kicked off the Australian and New Zealand leg of his $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK tour earlier this year, performing in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in support of his joint album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

He had shows scheduled in Auckland, as well as additional stops in Brisbane and Sydney, but he postponed them due to a “scheduling conflict.”

Despite the cancellation of those dates, the tour has continued in the U.K., though that hasn’t been without its challenges. Drake’s show in Manchester was moved from July 28 to Aug. 5 because of an “unseen ferry schedule.”

